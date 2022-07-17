India vs England series results: IND vs ENG all ODI series results in history

India vs England series results: England and India are currently playing their 20th ODI series against each other.

The ongoing three-match ODI series of India’s tour of England will be remembered for an equal and proper contest between the bat and bowl unlike some other contemporary series of this format.

England, which has unequivocally become a heaven for white-ball batters in the recent years, hosting an ODI series without a single 300+ innings total is quite rare.

Whichever way this goes, I have found this ODI series more interesting than the run-fests in England in the recent years #INDvENG — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 17, 2022

With some 20 overs remaining in the series, both England and India stand a chance of winning the match and series in Manchester today. India, who were struggling at one point in time after losing four wickets, have been rescued by wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya but need another 100 runs to stage a victory.

England, on the other hand, need a couple of wickets to enter into an incapacitated Indian tail. With India playing without fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, replacement Mohammed Siraj’s presence in the bottom four further weakens their lower-order.

India vs England series results

It is noteworthy that this series is the 20th bilateral ODI series between England and India. A 10-7 lead (two drawn series) in India’s favours could extent by a point if the likes of Pant, Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja guide them to victory at Old Trafford today.

While the only two drawn ODI series between these two teams had come in 1993 and 2002, India were declared the winners (based on scoring rate) in spite of a 1-1 scoreline in 1986.