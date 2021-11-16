India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Jaipur T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs NZ T20I.

The first T20I of the upcoming New Zealand’s tour of India will be played in Jaipur tomorrow. A ramification of the packed international schedule lies in the fact that New Zealand will be playing international cricket only a couple of days after them losing the final match of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which will be hosting its first-ever T20I on Wednesday, will also be hosting an international match after as many as eight years. The last international match in Jaipur is remembered for India’s top-order comprising of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli sealing a 360-run chase in the 44th over against Australia.

New Zealand, who will be touring India after four years, had lost (1-2) their last three-match T20I series (only three-match T20I series in India till now) here.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for New Zealand’s tour of India 2021.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be televised on a number of channels owned by Star Network which includes commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this series.

In a welcoming development which will able the Indian fans to watch this three-match T20I series for free, they can tune in to Doordarshan Sports to watch all the matches.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch the Jaipur T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Sky Sports New Zealand. Fans of the Black Caps must note that the match will begin on Thursday (late night) for them due to the time difference.

Date – 17/11/2021 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (India) and 02:30 AM (New Zealand – next day).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and Sky Sports (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).