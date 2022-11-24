India vs New Zealand ODI records 2022: IND vs NZ ODI head to head records and stats

The second and final leg of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will begin in the form of a three-match ODI series beginning at the Eden Park from tomorrow. Scheduled to begin within a year, the first ODI will officially commence ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 preparations for both the teams.

Having played each other in other formats of late, this series will resume New Zealand-India ODI rivalry after 33 months. As far 2022 is concerned, New Zealand and India have played only a couple of T20Is of the recently concluded series against each other.

Although New Zealand will take the field with a full-strength Playing XI, India will continue to play international cricket in the absence of several first-choice players. The development has once again brought veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan into the limelight as captain for his fourth ODI series (third away from home).

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan not taking ODI spot for granted ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Historically, India have fared better against New Zealand in this format. Having said that, the Black Caps have outplayed India both at home and in Auckland. It is worth mentioning that India haven’t defeated New Zealand in an ODI for over 45 months now.

IND vs NZ ODI head to head records and stats

Total number of matches played: 110

Matches won by NZ: 49

Matches won by IND: 55

Matches played at Eden Park: 9 (NZ 5, IND 3)

Matches played in New Zealand: 42 (NZ 25, IND 14)

NZ average score against IND: 239

IND average score against NZ: 244

Most runs for NZ: 984 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for IND: 360 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most wickets for NZ: 30 (Tim Southee)

Most wickets for IND: 20 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for NZ: 14 (Tom Latham)

Most catches for IND: 5 (Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan)

ODI time! The Sterling Reserve ODI Series starts tomorrow at @edenparknz. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport + @TodayFM_nz and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/nxdjMUVfuZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 24, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).