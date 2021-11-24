India vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Records | IND vs NZ Test Stats | Kanpur Test

India vs New Zealand Test Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs NZ Test.

The first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India will commence in Kanpur from tomorrow. New Zealand, who had been whitewashed 0-3 in the recently concluded three-match series, will be keen to register their first victory on this tour.

Having won just two out of their 34 Test matches in India over the years, New Zealand have less to take inspiration from when it comes to their recent Test record (six losses in a row since 2010) here. However, with their last Test victory in India coming way back in 1988, Kane Williamson and his men have a golden opportunity to do something which hasn’t been done in more than three decades now.

As far as India are concerned, they will take the field without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Despite these players’ absence, India look a strong enough side to compete with the Black Caps. While Ajinkya Rahane will once again step-in as captain in Kohli’s place, batter Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut on Thursday.

India vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 60

Matches won by IND: 21

Matches won by NZ: 13

Matches played in India: 34 (IND 16, NZ 2)

Matches played in New Zealand: 25 (IND 5, NZ 10)

Most runs for IND (among current players): 830 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for NZ (among current players): 870 (Ross Taylor)

Most wickets for IND: 52 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for NZ: 44 (Tim Southee)

Most catches for IND: 13 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for NZ: 21 (Ross Taylor)

Getting match ready 👌 👌#TeamIndia get into the groove for the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/etYceLxAeD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2021

New Zealand, who have won their last three Tests against India, would need some performance of making it fourth in a row in India. The last time that these two teams had locked horns in this format was during the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton earlier this year.