IPL 2022 retention rules: Full details of IPL 2022 auction purse, retention list and salary cap of all teams

IPL 2022 retention rules: BCCI have finally announced the list of IPL 2022 retentions and salary cap for all the teams.

The mega-auction of IPL 2022 is not so far away, and BCCI is disclosing the details about it. There will be two new teams in the IPL next season, and the retention rules are made in order to make a fair deal for them.

All the IPL teams will be allowed to retain up to four players for the upcoming IPL auction. Out of four, there can be a maximum of three Indian players (capped & uncapped), whereas there can be a maximum of two overseas. It is worth noting that there will be no RTM cards in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction. The new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be allowed to pick three players prior to the Auction process.

“The 8 existing team will first get the opportunity to retain a maximum of 4 Players and thereafter the 2 new teams will be able to retain a maximum of 3 players before the auction,” the BCCI said in a mail to the franchises.

The eight teams need to finalize their retentions by 30 November 2021, whereas the two new teams can pick their players till 25 December 2021.

IPL 2022 retention rules: Auction salary cap

BCCI have increased the purse of IPL teams to INR 90 Cr, which was 85 Cr till last year. However, the teams will need to cap their salary depending on the retentions they make.

Retaining 4 players

If a franchise decides to retain four players, they will be debited by INR 42 Crores. 16 Cr for the first, 12 Cr for the second, 8 Cr for the third, and 6 Cr for the fourth.

Retaining 3 players

If a franchise decides to retain three players, they will be debited by INR 33 Crores. 15 Cr for the first, 11 Cr for the second, and 7 Cr for the third.

Retaining 2 players

If a franchise decides to retain two players, they will be debited by INR 24 Crores. 14 Cr for the first, and 10 Cr for the second.

Retaining 1 player

If a franchise decides to retain just a single player, they will be debited by INR 14 Cr (capped player) or 4 Cr (uncapped player).

However, if a player demands a higher salary, the clubs can mutually agree on the same and that amount will be deducted from their salary cap. For Ex, Virat Kohli took 17 Cr from RCB last time around. It is worth noting that the minimum salary slabs are mixed, and even if the player agrees on a lesser amount, the mentioned amount will be deducted.