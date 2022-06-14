IPL e auction: Who won IPL media rights auction 2023?

IPL e auction: The SportsRush brings you all the details of the latest E-Auction of the Indian Premier League organized by the BCCI.

Indian Premier League is one of the most-watched leagues in the world and is one of the wealthiest leagues as well. When IPL started, it was broadcasted live on Sony, whereas Star network bought the rights later on. The contract of Star network ended with the 2022 season.

To decide the broadcasters of the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League, BCCI, for the very first time organized an E-auction, where many top media companies took part.

IPL e auction

The IPL E-Auction is happening the decide the broadcasters of the next five editions of the Indian Premier League. This is for the first time that an E-auction is taking place to decide the broadcasters. There will be different TV and Digital partners for the first time in the IPL history, and they are divided into four packages:

Package A: This package means TV Channel rights i.e. the winner of this package will broadcast the IPL games on its TV Channels in the Indian subcontinent only.

Package B: This package means Digital rights i.e. the winner of this package will broadcast the IPL games on its app or website in the Indian subcontinent only. For the first time, BCCI is selling its digital rights separately.

Package C: This is a very special package, and the winner of Package C will be able to show just 18 matches on their platform.

Package D: The winner of Package D will be able to show the IPL matches outside the Indian subcontinent only.

Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership! Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet. This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can’t wait to get going. #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 14, 2022

The base price of Package-A was INR 49 crores per match, but it went on till INR 57.40 crores per math, so the total value is INR 23,575 crores (410 matches). Package B had a base price of INR 33 crores per match, but it went to INR 50 crores per match taking the total value to INR 20,500 crores (410 matches).

Package C was valued at INR 3.273 crores, whereas the value of Package D is different for different territories. The total value of IPL E-auction is INR 48,400 crores approx US 6.2 billion. Star Sports Network won package A, whereas Viacom-18 won Package B & C. The package D was won by the Times Internet & Viacom 18.