IPL female anchors and hosts 2022: Full list of Presenters in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, and the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists on the first game of the season.

IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals are in Group A, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Mayanti Langer is finally back as the host after a gap of almost two years. She took maternity leave for the birth of her first child. It is now confirmed that she will be back this season. Mayanti Langer is one of the most popular female anchors around.

These 2⃣ icons are ready to take over the🎙️! Kyunki aise legends ka aana, #YehAbNormalHai! Catch @RaviShastriOfc & @ImRaina with @MayantiLanger_B chat about commentary, players & more! 😍 Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/7SbacOmiU9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2022

Tanya Purohit has been a regular face, and she will also make her presence felt in the IPL season. Australian Neroli Meadows is also listed in the team, but her availability is yet to be seen. She is currently doing her duties in Pakistan vs Australia tour, and it is yet to be seen when will she return.

Full list of Presenters in IPL 2022: Mayanti Langer, Tanya Purohit, Neroli Meadows, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi, Suren Sundaram.