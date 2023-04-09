One of the legendary names in T20 format Cricket, Chris Gayle, is presently entertaining the fans with his analysis of the ongoing IPL 2023 matches, after being roped in by Jio Cinema as part of its 10-member English commentary panel.

Gayle’s name did not prop up in the list of over 400 players who were part of the IPL 2023 mini auction, which meant that akin the mega auction in February last year, he opted his name out of the registered players list and marked his unavailability to play the ongoing season of the league.

It is worth of a mention that, the 43-year-old had opted his name out of the IPL 2022 mega auction because he felt disrespected with the way he was treated.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly,” Gayle was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk .

“So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL’. So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft’, so I left it as it is.”

Gayle was demoted to the No.3 spot in the batting order while playing for the Punjab Kings during IPL 2021, and after playing a couple of matches during the UAE-leg of the season, decided to take no further part citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Is Chris Gayle Retired from the IPL?

NO. The ‘Universe Boss’ has not yet made an official announcement with regards to his retirement from the Indian Premier League.

In fact, in May 2022, he had expressed his desire to make a comeback into the IPL and help one of RCB or PBKS lift their maiden title in the coveted league.

“Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I’ve represented three teams in the IPL — Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams, Gayle had remarked while speaking to mirror.co.uk .

Chris Gayle inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame

Having played for the RCB from 2011-2017, Chris Gayle was induced into the RCB’s Hall of Fame last month alongside AB de Villiers, as a tribute to their services for the franchise over the years.

“I want to thank the RCB family for the opportunity, for everything. It’s been really special to me as well. And to be inducted is something fantastic, and I will always keep RCB close to my heart,” remarked Gayle.