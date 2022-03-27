Is India out of Women’s World Cup 2022: Will India Women play semi final of 2022 World Cup?

Is India out of Women’s World Cup 2022: South Africa defeated India by three wickets to knock them out of the tournament.

The Women’s World Cup has reached its business end, we finally have our top-4 teams who will play in the semi-finals. Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals.

South Africa defeated India by three wickets to knock India out of the tournament. India came close but could not beat South Africa in the Do or Die game. South Africa needed three runs of two balls, Deepti Sharma got the wicket of Mignon du Preez, but it was a no-ball. The no-ball turned the game for the Indian side.

Australia came in the tournament as favourites, and they proved their tag absolutely right. They won all seven of their games in the league stages and finished as the table-toppers. Australian batters Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes are amongst the top-3 run-scorers of the tournament. The bowlers of the side also proved their class in every game.

South Africa played brilliantly in the tournament. Only Australia could beat them in the tournament. Laura Wolvaardt has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 433 runs at 61.86. The pace duo of Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka did wonders for them.

The defending champions England started the tournament on a rough note, but they also managed to secure the qualification. With 14 wickets under her belt, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone tops the wicket-taking charts. The batting of the side didn’t click that well, but they managed to seal the games anyhow.

With this defeat, India is officially out of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals. India was a bit unlucky in the game against South Africa, but they are out of the tournament.

India’s defeat against South Africa confirmed the semi-final berth for the West Indies. West Indies finished at the fourth position with seven points, whereas India managed to seal the fifth spot.

Australia will face West Indies in the first semi-final, whereas South Africa will face England in the second semi-final.