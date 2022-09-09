Is the cricket cancelled: When will England vs South Africa 3rd Test in cricket resume?

England vs South Africa 3rd Test: September 9 would’ve originally been the second day of the third Test match.

The third Test match of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England will continue as originally planned from tomorrow. The development has been brought to light after England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that international, domestic and recreational cricket will resume on Saturday.

For the unversed, the first day of the match on Thursday had to be abandoned due to rain. Scheduled to be played today, the second day of the match was abandoned due to the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland yesterday. All kind of sports and recreational activities in the UK had been suspended as a mark of respect for the Queen.

While talks of the whole match getting abandoned had been doing the rounds since the last 24 hours, it wouldn’t be the case after it has been decided that cricket will resume on Saturday to “pay tribute” and honour the Queen’s remarkable “life and service”.

England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 to be played tomorrow

It is worth mentioning that it had also been reported in this period that a one-day postponement will result in Saturday becoming the second day of the Test match.

Quashing all such reports, ECB have further confirmed that the original schedule of the match won’t be tinkered with. Therefore, Saturday will continue to be the third day of this match.

“We have been in discussions with Cricket South Africa but they have to fly home on Tuesday to spend a precious few days at home before heading to India and Australia. Tomorrow [Saturday] is therefore confirmed as Day 3 of a 5-day Test Match,” ECB said in a statement.

With weather gods not even allowing one ball to be bowled on Day 1, fans can brace themselves for an engrossing three-day Test match starting from tomorrow. Considering how the first two Tests had witnessed a result within three days, a three-day match in this series shouldn’t be a worry per se.

For those who don’t know, England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bowl yesterday.