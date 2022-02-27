Ishan Kishan Injury Update: What happened to Ishan Kishan? Is Ishan Kishan injured?

Ishan Kishan Injury Update: The Indian opening batter had been taken to a hospital after copping a blow on the head last night.

India batter Ishan Kishan is under observation after undergoing scans at Fortis Hospital, Kangra. Kishan, 23, copped a blow on his helmet after missing a pull in the fourth over of the Indian innings in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium last night.

Bowling at speeds in vicinity of 145 kmph in his first over itself, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara bowled an accurate bouncer only to beat Kishan. With the batter wanting to pull Kumara, express pace on the delivery found him wanting in Dharamsala on Saturday.

In considerable discomfort, Kishan received immediate medical attention but was brave enough to continue his innings. However, it was in Kumara’s following over that Kishan became a victim of a soft dismissal only to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 16 (15) with the help of two fours in a 184-run chase.

Ishan Kishan Injury Update

In what was a precautionary measure, Kishan was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Kangra. While an official update from the Indian team management is yet to be awaited, Kishan is reportedly said to be fine. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he takes the field in the third T20I in Dharamsala tonight.

“I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation,” Dr Shubham said.

In case Kishan is rested for the third T20I, India have the option of handing a T20I debut to Mayank Agarwal, who had joined the squad as a replacement for injured batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It was a match-winning 25-ball 58-run partnership between batter Shreyas Iyer (74*) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (45*) which powered India to a victory with 17 balls to spare.