Ishan Kishan tattoo name: Ishan Kishan tattoo on hand details

Ishan Kishan tattoo name: Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is a tattoo lover, and he has quite a few of them on his body.

Ishan Kishan made a terrific start to the IPL 2022 campaign. Mumbai Indians are playing their first game against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians scored 177 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Ishan Kishan’s knock of 81 runs in 48 balls.

Ishan Kishan smashed two sixes and 11 boundaries in his innings. The flamboyant Ishan Kishan has made his mark in the IPL, and he was the highest earner of the IPL 2022 auctions. Apart from smashing boundaries, Ishan Kishan is a tattoo enthusiast as well, and he has quite a few of them.

Ishan Kishan has a “Roman Sculpture” tattoo on his left forearm. He got this tattoo in 2019 by the tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushani.

“I am absolutely in love with the tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali’s fine work. He has amazed me with his creativity,” Ishan said about the tattoo in 2019.

Ishan is a devotee of Sai Baba, and he has a tattoo of Sai Baba on his right forearm. Sai Baba was an Indian spiritual leader and he taught about the importance of “realization of the self”. This tattoo was made by Ishan Kishan in 2015.

Along with Sai Baba, Ishan also has a tattoo of roses on his right forearm, just below Sai Baba. This tattoo generally symbolizes love, passion, true feelings, and emotions. On his right arm, Ishan has a “believe” tattoo. As the name suggests “believe” is a sign of hope and a deep love for yourself and others.

On his chest, Ishan has a “Trust your Struggle tattoo”. It is a reminder to keep going even when things get tough, trusting that the struggle will pay off in the end.