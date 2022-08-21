"It aches my heart...": Suresh Raina expresses condolences on the demise of his childhood coach

Suresh Raina expresses condolences on the unfortunate demise of his childhood coach; credits him for all the achievements in his career.

The Indian Cricket fans were taken aback the moment two of their beloved Cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, announced their retirement together in the month of August, a couple of years ago.

Their contributions in the team’s triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup will forever be etched in the hearts of the Indians from all walks of life.

While Dhoni was the one who hogged majority of the limelight post the retirement decision, Raina’s records too could not be swept under the carpet, be it for the Indian Cricket team, or for his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which also earned him the title of ‘Mr. IPL’.

However, on Sunday night, the 35-year-old was made aware of an unfortunate piece of information regarding the unfortunate demise of his childhood coach.

Taking to his social media handle, Suresh Raina posted his heart out in praise of his childhood coach Krishnan Sir, after expressing grief on the news of the latter’s sudden passing away.

Raina credited his coach as the reason behind all his achievements and hard work, and that he will never forget the lessons that he had taught him while growing on to become an international cricketer.

He further expressed his deepest condolences to his coach’s family and the loved ones.

It aches my heart to hear about the passing away of my coach Krishnan Sir, the reason behind all my achievements and hard work, the lessons he taught me can never be forgotten, forever in my memories and prayers. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 21, 2022

Having made his debut for India in the year 2005, the southpaw batter had become the first Indian batter to have scored a century in each of the three formats – Test, ODI and T20I.

He had also become the first cricketer to have scored 4,000+ runs in each of the IPL editions until 2016, while also the first Indian to have hit 100 IPL Sixes.