“It would have been the icing on the cake if we had won the trophy”: Bharat Arun interview about T20 World Cup 2021, Bubble Life, Handling Pressure and more

Bharat Arun interview: India’s former bowling coach Bharat Arun gave an interview after the disappointing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India’s bowling line-up grew leaps and bounds under the coaching of Bharat Arun. Once considered as a liability, bowling has been India’s strength on overseas tours. Bharat Arun has played a big part in nurturing the Indian bowlers. The success overseas is proof that Indian bowlers are able to take 20 wickets regularly.

The T20 World Cup 2021 was the last spell of Bharat Arun as India’s bowling coach. India didn’t perform well in the tournament, but the legacy of Arun won’t fade away by it. In a recent interview with the Indian Express newspaper, Bharat Arun talked about his time as India’s bowling coach.

Bharat Arun Interview

On Bubble Life

“Life in the bubble is very tough”, Bharat said.

“The players have been through a lot of hardships. For me, the bubble is over for the time being. So it is time to enjoy and relax for a bit.”

Disappointment of T20 World Cup

Arun insists that they wanted to win the trophy, but the overall achievements of the team have been great.

“It would have been the icing on the cake if we had won the trophy,” Arun said.

“We have achieved a lot from where we began in 2014. The biggest satisfaction is the team has ended up definitely much better than when it was. That is something we are going to feel proud about.”

Bharat Arun (in Indian Express) said “Virat Kohli is the best thing to have happened to Test cricket – The Indian team right now, what it is today in Test, a lot of credit goes to Kohli and Shastri”. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2021

Building a core of fast-bowlers

Bharat Arun has played a vital part in developing the Indian pacers. He has expressed his way of winning the trust of the players.

“It takes time. I always believed coaching is all about coaching the player and not coaching the sport,” Arun said.

“I wanted to have a firm understanding of each bowler because each one is different. That understanding would go a long way in our communication.”

“So I thought first let me just sit back, observe what is going on, and see where are the changes and what are the things I can bring on to help the team.”

On Handling pressure

“Coaching India is about handling the pressure,” Arun said.

“Every match you take the field, you have to win. And Ravi Shastri was very, very clear in that sense.”

“Even when we went to Australia for the first time in 2014, he said I don’t mind losing even 4-0, but the brand of cricket that we are going to play should make a difference.”