“It’s going to be good to learn from the master”: Fawad Ahmed hails Rashid Khan during his stint with Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Fawad Ahmed hails his Adelaide Strikers teammate Rashid Khan as the best in the world & wishes to learn from him.

When Perth Scorchers did not offer Fawad Ahmed a new deal, it was a bit of surprise. Ahmed was the leading spinner of the Scorchers last season, where he scalped 16 wickets with the ball. It was assumed that the career of the 39-year old veteran spinner is finished in the Australian domestic circuit.

Fawad also expressed his frustration earlier about not getting a new deal with the Perth Scorchers. “I was really, really upset with the way it ended. I was still expecting another year,” Fawad said.

However, Adelaide Strikers came out as Fawad Ahmed’s saviors. It was a surprising move as they already have two leg-spinners with Rashid Khan and Liam O’Connor. Fawad, who will turn 40 soon believes that he is enjoying the Strikers in BBL. On talking about his retirement, Fawad said “Hoggy was 46 when he retired,”.

BBL 2021-22: Fawad Ahmed claims Rashid Khan as “Best in the World”

Fawad Ahmed has a lot of praise for his fellow leggie Rashid Khan. Ahmed is at the twilight of his career, but he is still learning from the Afghan magician.

“It’s more exciting bowling with him in nets rather than in the game,” Ahmed said.

“Rashid is one of the best in the world so I definitely love to train with him and love to play with him.”

“I always just faced him or watched him, never played with him so … I’m going to go and just stand behind and see what he does and why he’s so good.”

“It’s going to be good to learn from the master when I’m next to him and he might explain a few things when I have doubts.”

Veteran leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed will make his Adelaide Strikers debut against his old team @ScorchersBBL in Sydney tonight. The 39yo spent two seasons at Perth, taking 30 wickets in 31 games, but wasn’t offered a contract for #BBL11 before Adelaide swooped. — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) December 11, 2021

Rashid Khan has an outstanding BBL record, but Fawad is also not far behind. Khan has 75 BBL wickets in 53 games, whereas Fawad has the same amount of wickets in 83 games. Rashid also had some pleasing words to say for the spin veteran.

“It’s always great to have the kind of spinners like Fawad in the team,” Rashid says.

“That takes a bit of pressure from me as well as a spinner but he is a quality bowler, he’s done really well in the Big Bash whoever he’s played for.”

Adelaide Strikers have won one of their three games so far in BBL 11, and they will now face Sydney Sixers at the SCG on 21 December 2021.