“It’s great for the sport, great for the players”: Ravi Shastri roots for two IPL seasons in a year in future

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has said that there can be two seasons of the Indian Premier League in one year in future.
Rishikesh Sharma

County Ground Bristol average score T20: The County Ground in Bristol is set to host the 1st T20I between England and South Africa.
County Ground Bristol average score T20: Bristol cricket ground capacity

