“Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga, aap izaazat toh tab hi denge”: Sachin Tendulkar receives cheeky reply on best Virender Sehwag birthday wish

Virender Sehwag got a cheeky birthday wish from Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday, and he also gave a hilarious reply to him.

Indian legend Virender Sehwag is celebrating his 44th birthday today, and he is getting a lot of wishes on social media platforms. It is safe to say that Sehwag is one of the most decorated batters to ever play the game for the Indian team.

Sehwag, who started his career as a middle-order batter, was promoted to the opening slot by Sourav Ganguly. He made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI match against Pakistan in Mohali. Sehwag becomes the 2nd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score a double century in ODIs.

Sehwag is also the first Indian to score a triple-century in tests, and he is the only Indian to score a triple-century twice. He scored 8586 test runs at 49.34 and 8273 ODI runs at 35.06. Sehwag played just 19 T20Is for India, but he had a brilliant IPL career.

Sachin Tendulkar receives cheeky reply on Virender Sehwag birthday wish

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a funny conversation on Twitter on the occasion of Sehwag’s 44th birthday. Sehwag was famous for reaching his milestones with boundaries, and Sachin cheekily asked Sehwag to hit a six in order to reach his 50th birthday.

Sehwag is also famous for his cheeky replies, and he did the same with Sachin. He cheekily said that Tendulkar will only allow him to hit for a six when he reaches 295 runs. In the end, he thanked Sachin for his wishes and said that he made the journey easier for him.

“Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Sehwag’s birthday.

“Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji. Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge. Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji,” Virender Sehwag replied to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet.

Sehwag and Sachin made one of the most lethal partnerships in ODI cricket. Both of them combined for 3919 runs together at an average of 42.13, which included 18-half-century and 12-century partnerships.