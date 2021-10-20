James Pattinson: Australian pacer announces shocking retirement from International cricket

James Pattinson has announced his international retirement ahead of the upcoming Ashes series starting next month in Brisbane.

In a shocking state of events, Aussie pacer James Pattinson announced his retirement from international cricket. This was a surprise call, as he was in line to be selected for the upcoming home Ashes. However, the latest injury is seen as the reason behind Pattinson’s retirement. The 31-years pacer has been suffering from injuries throughout his career, but this knee injury was the final nail in the coffin.

Pattinson was preparing for the Ashes, but he suffered a knee injury last month. He has now forfeited his central contract and needs to play at least three Shield games this season to get a state contract. James will miss the Shield game next week but is aiming to play the full BBL10 season.

James Pattinson on his retirement

Pattinson opened up to the press after announcing his international retirement. “Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end, I haven’t had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my teammates justice.”

Pattinson added, “There’s only so much you can take when you’re on the cusp.”

“And before you know it, you’re 34 or 35 and you’ve missed a lot of cricket and you’ve missed opportunities elsewhere.”

“… I’d just like to play consistent cricket, wherever that might be.”

George Bailey, the chief selector said, “James epitomizes what it means to play for Australia, the sacrifices you make and the hurdles you have to overcome on the journey.”

Twitter Reactions

Pattinson is a loved bowler amongst the cricketing fraternity, and they expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

James Pattinson 🏏 ⭐️ test cricket pic.twitter.com/x9zlyE9UlV — Wayne Ludbey (@WLudbey) October 20, 2021

James Pattinson when fit was a superstar Test fast Bowler👏

All the ingredients Pace, Outswingers, Accuracy, aggression ✅ #PattoPathwayOfPerfection https://t.co/upw6ZTuvEt — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) October 20, 2021

James Pattinson retiring from Test cricket is horrible for those that love watching bloodt angry fast bowlers intimidating batsmen — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) October 20, 2021

James Pattinson in International cricket

Pattinson made his Aussie debut in December 2011 at the Gabba, against New Zealand. He bowled an incredible spell of 5-27 in the second innings, he was praised highly for his high pace outswingers. He just played 20 more tests in the next ten years due to various injuries.

Among the 50 Australians to have taken 80-plus Test wickets, only Fred Spofforth (44.5) and Pat Cummins (47.1) have a strike-rate superior to Pattinson’s 48.9.

Pattinson scalped 81 wickets in 21 tests, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in 15 ODIs. He has always been a test specialist in his career.