Jarvo cricket pitch invader: Jarvo streaker enters ground to collide with Ollie Pope; Jonny Bairstow unimpressed

Jarvo cricket pitch invader: A pitch invader named Jarvo entered the cricket ground for the third time in this series today.

During the second day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, cricket fan named Jarvo made his presence felt for the third time on the ground to highlight a massive security lapse in cricket grounds in England.

Readers must note that Jarvo had gained popularity after walking in to bat dressed as an Indian cricketer in the second Test at Lord’s. Considering cricket’s history with streakers, Jarvo’s presence was assumed to be a one-off comic incident.

However, Jarvo seems to have developed a knack of gaining limelight which is confirmed after his third on-field presence for the third consecutive Test in this series. Contrary to walking in as a batsman in the second Test, Jarvo entered with a ball in hand on this particular occasion.

While Jarvo’s debut had made India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Siraj convulse into laughter, him running on to the ground and colliding with England batsman Ollie Pope left their wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow unimpressed today.

Given the times we’re living in, a pitch invader forcibly running on to the ground and coming in physical contact with cricketers has it in it to have serious health hazards. Even if Jarvo’s intentions aren’t malicious, his frequent visits could inspire someone with ill-intentions towards the players.

The comfortable manner in which an invader has repeatedly entered the playing area thrice needs urgent attention on the part of ECB (England Cricket Board) and security officials present at these venues.

How did this bloke make it onto the field AGAIN?#ENGvIND

Twitter reactions on Jarvo 69:

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

Someone knock this jockstrap Jarvo out, please. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) September 3, 2021

Is it still funny? Was it ever? #jarvo — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) September 3, 2021

imagine if in consecutive tests at Delhi, Mumbai & Chennai the same dude managed to breach security and invade the ground #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 3, 2021

Should we send Andrew Symonds over to take care of that or? #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 3, 2021

