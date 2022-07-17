Jason Roy Indian connection: Is Jason Roy Indian? Where was Jason Roy born?

Jason Roy Indian connection: The surname “Roy” is identical to the Indian surnames in Bengali households.

English batter Jason Roy has been at the forefront of England’s revolution in the white-ball format. The English side needed an opener who can score brisk runs for them at the top, and Roy has been their man to do the job. In the ongoing 3rd ODI against India, Roy just banged Mohammed Shami for a four on the very first ball of the match.

There was a phase when Jason Roy was struggling to find his form for a very long period, but England never dropped or rested him. He recorded the highest ODI partnership for England in ODI cricket when he stitched a partnership of 256 runs with Alex Hales. He also has stitched the best 3rd wicket partnership for England with Joe Root (221 runs).

Jason Roy Indian connection

The Roy is surname is quite common in Bengali households in India or even in Bangladesh. However, the aggressive English batter is not Indian. He has absolutely no connection with India.

Roy was born on 21 July 1990 to Craig Roy and Chonell Roy in Durban, South Africa, and his family migrated to England when he was just 10 years old. In 2017, he married his girlfriend Elle Moore, and both of them had their first child in March 2019.

#OnThisDay in 2016… Jason Roy – 1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣*

Alex Hales – 1️⃣3️⃣3️⃣* England reach 256/0 and beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets! A special day. 💯#Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/pV3wPXOyJk — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) June 24, 2020

In 2008, at the age of 18, he was selected for the ECB Elite player’s development program, and in the same year, he made his T20 and List-A debut for his county side Surrey. He made his T20 debut against Middlesex, whereas his List-A debut came against Yorkshire.

England decided to change their approach after a disappointing 2015 World Cup, and they saw Jason Roy as their main man at the top. Roy made his ODI debut for England in 2015 against Ireland. Roy’s T20I debut was in 2014 against India. He has been a regular part of both sides since then.