“Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too”: Ashish Nehra backs Jasprit Bumrah to be a potential next Indian captain in T20Is

In a recent interview, Ashish Nehra has backed Jasprit Bumrah to become the next Indian captain in the T20Is after Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli shocked everyone when he announced that he will leave the T20I captaincy after the ongoing T20 World Cup. After his announcement, there has been a lot of buzz around the new captaincy choices. The performance of team India is under scrutiny in the world cup, and there will be a major overhaul.

Rahul Dravid has been announced as the new head coach, whereas the rest of the staff will be changed too. In terms of captaincy, current vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the favourite to take over from Virat. However, in terms of age, Rohit is older than Virat and many of the experts believe a younger option should be preferred.

Apart from Rohit, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are also in the race of captaincy. Both of these batters have secured their places in all three formats of the game.

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021

Ashish Nehra backs Jasprit Bumrah be next Indian captain

Anil Kumble was the last bowler to lead India, whereas it is difficult to remember any pacer in the near time who lead the side. Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has backed Jasprit Bumrah as a potential Indian skipper. Bumrah is one of the best pacers in the world and he is also a regular in all three formats of the game.

“After Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul [as contendors]. Rishabh Pant has traveled around the world but has also carried drinks and has even been left out from the team before. KL Rahul returned to Test cricket because Mayank Agarwal was injured,” Nehra said.

“So Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too. As Ajay [Jadeja] said, he’s sturdy, a certainty in the team, and is always in the XI for all formats. It’s nowhere written in the rule book that fast bowlers can’t be captains,” he added.

Generally, pace bowlers are not preferred as captains as they are very prone to get injured. The pacers also get rested time and time again to maintain match fitness.