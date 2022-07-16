Joe Root record at Old Trafford Manchester: Joe Root Old Trafford innings list in ODI history

Joe Root record at Old Trafford Manchester: The English batter will be playing his 20th international match at this venue.

England batter Joe Root’s return to ODIs after a year hasn’t yielded results in accordance with his Test form in the last two years.

Batting at his preferred No.3 position, Root scored 0 (2) and 11 (21) in the first two ODIs at The Oval and Lord’s respectively. While he edged a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets in the first ODI, Root had completed missed the ball whilst wanting to sweep Yuzvendra Chahal in the second ODI.

Set to play a series-decider in the form of a third ODI in Manchester tomorrow, England would be hoping for a significant contribution from Root after two consecutive dismal batting performances by the whole team.

Joe Root record at Old Trafford Manchester

Root, who will be playing his 20th international match at Old Trafford tomorrow, doesn’t have the best of records in this format at this venue.

Having scored 1,041 runs in 25 innings across formats at an average of 47.31 including a century and eight half-centuries, Root has scored 186 runs in seven ODI innings at an average and strike rate of 26.57 and 78.15 at Old Trafford. It is noteworthy that the 31-year old player has scored a couple of half-centuries with a highest score of 88 (82) in Manchester ODIs.

While five out of seven Root’s ODI innings at this venue have come at No. 3, it is noteworthy that he hasn’t played an ODI against India here in the past.

Joe Root Old Trafford innings list in ODI history