Jonny Bairstow, Who Was The First Wicket Of 2019 World Cup, Hits The First Six Of 2023 World Cup

England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow is the only cricketer to be involved in the first overs of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With England asked to bat first in both the tournament openers, Bairstow’s stint as an opening batter allowed him to make amends from the previous edition.

Having not scored a lot of runs in the ODIs leading to this World Cup, a big-match player in Bairstow took centrestage at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. While only time will tell if he is able to convert his start into a game-changing knock, the right-handed batter has looked solid in the middle thus far.

Jonny Bairstow Hits The First Six Of 2023 World Cup

Facing New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult in the first over of the 13th ODI World Cup, Bairstow respected the first delivery which deserved to be treated in such a manner. However, just as he received a freebie on the second ball, there was no stopping Bairstow’s instincts to hit a boundary shot.

Hence, a full delivery down the leg side was treated on merit by the batter. Having dispatched the ball over the boundary fence towards the deep square leg region via an effortless flick, Bairstow scored first runs of the campaign with a six.

On the penultimate delivery of the same over, Bairstow also hit the first four of the tournament on the back of driving Boult down the ground. In what wasn’t an ordinary delivery unlike the aforementioned occasion, Bairstow, offering the full face of the bat, made contact with the ball with enough timing that it didn’t allow Devon Conway to stop the ball despite a sincere chasing effort followed by a dive which could have even injured him.

Jonny Bairstow Was The First Wicket Of 2019 World Cup

Bairstow, who turned 34 as recent as last week, was the first man to be dismissed in what was a home World Cup for him four years ago. With long-time opening partner Jason Roy kick-starting the tournament with a single, Bairstow had to face the second ball being bowled by former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir (first spinner to bowl the first over of a World Cup).

Bairstow, who registered a first-ball duck, ended up edging the ball to South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Neither the first wicket nor the first duck of the ongoing event, Bairstow has managed to surpass the 30-run mark in Ahmedabad today.

As far as the first wicket is concerned, his opening partner Dawid Malan (14) became the first victim after he edged a Matt Henry delivery to New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the eighth over.