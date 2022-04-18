Jos Buttler vs KKR stats: Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine head to head record in IPL

Jos Buttler vs KKR stats: Jos Buttler is the current orange cap holder of IPL 2022 and the bowling of KKR has been great.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in the league game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides have won three of their games in the tournament so far.

The top-order of Rajasthan Royals has been great, and Jos Buttler has been the top run-scorer of the tournament. For KKR, bowling has been their strength. Umesh Yadav has taken wickets at the top, whereas Sunil Narine has bowled some economical spells in the middle.

Jos Buttler vs KKR stats

Jos Buttler has played nine games against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL history. He has scored 245 runs against KKR at an average of 30.63, whereas his strike rate has been 137.64. It is quite interesting that Jos Buttler has not scored a single half-century against KKR in history.

The bowling of the Kolkata Knight Riders has done well this season. Umesh Yadav has done well in the powerplay overs, whereas Sunil Narine has been their main asset in the middle overs. Although, stopping Jos Buttler won’t be easy for them.

Jos Buttler is the current holder of the orange cap this season. He has scored 272 runs at an average of 68.00, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 152.80.

Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine head to head record in IPL

The battle between Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine will be an interesting one to watch out for in this game. Buttler has scored 47 runs against Sunil Narine in 36 balls at a strike-rate of 130.55. Sunil Narine has been able to dismiss Jos Buttler once in IPL. Narine has been bowling really economical spells this season.

Overall, Jos Buttler has scored 2240 runs at an average of 37.33, whereas his S/R has been 150.34. He has scored 2 centuries and 13 half-centuries. Sunil Narine has scalped 147 IPL wickets at a staggering economy of 6.67.