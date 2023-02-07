“Keep writing RCB instead of RBC”: Sara Tendulkar shares hilarious IPL-related mistake in study notes

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, remains in the limelight for some reason or the other nowadays. Although unintentionally, a primary reason for her to do the rounds in the Indian media is alleged dating rumours with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, neither of the two has ever provided an official confirmation with respect to dating each other.

Fans’ curiosity to know about the same reaches to another level whenever Gill does well for India. And considering how well Gill has performed in international cricket lately, the two get discussed on a frequent basis across social media platforms.

As public figures, the two commenting on each other’s Instagram handles was enough for their fans to assume about them being in a relationship with each other.

Sara Tendulkar shares hilarious IPL-related mistake in study notes

It was only last night that Tendulkar uploaded an Instagram story to confess an Indian Premier League-related hilarious mistake while writing down study notes. She shared a photo from her notes where she wrote RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) instead of RBC (Red Blood Corpuscle) with the latter being a commonly used medical term.

Tendulkar, who has started to leave an impression as a model and an Instagram influencer, is a medical graduate as far as her educational background is concerned. It was in 2018 when she had successfully graduated from University College, London. For those who don’t know, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara’s mother and Sachin’s wife, is also a qualified doctor by profession.

It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the 🌎 Sara. pic.twitter.com/y9d8bpNzs3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2018

Tendulkar, who often used to be spotted at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians’ IPL matches, also appears to have a liking for Royal Challengers especially after her admission of mistaking RBC for RCB.