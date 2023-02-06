Shubman Gill total centuries all format: How many centuries of Shubman Gill in all formats?

If truth be told, India batter Shubman Gill has done everything within his powers to cement his position in the Indian cricket team irrespective of the format. Gill, who scored a maiden international century during the ODI tour of Zimbabwe last year, has since touched the 100-run mark six times at the highest level.

Gill, who scored as many as four white-ball centuries within an 18-day period earlier this year, has made a strong case for his presence in the Indian playing XI during the upcoming first Test match against Australia in Nagpur especially after an injury has ruled batter Shreyas Iyer out of the match.

Other than scoring a century each in his last two matches across both the limited-overs formats, the right-handed batter had also scored a ton in his penultimate Test match almost eight weeks ago. With him amassing runs irrespective of the format or opposition, he is a deserving candidate even if it means batting in the middle-order at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium later this week.

Since scoring his first hundred for India, 23-year old Gill has scored 1,244 runs across 23 international innings at an average of 62.20 including six centuries and a couple of half-centuries. These maddening numbers are solely responsible for Gill’s substantial mark in international cricket.

Not that Gill hasn’t already proved himself whilst playing for India, it would be something if he continues his rich form during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Scoring a century or playing an impact-generating innings, like the one he played during the historic Gabba Test against Australia, will further raise his stocks around the globe.

