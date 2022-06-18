KL Rahul replacement: Who will replace KL Rahul during team India’s 5th Test match vs England at Edgbaston?

KL Rahul replacement: The wicket-keeper batter has been ruled out of team India’s tour to England for the multi-format series.

Team India squad for the tour of England arrived in London a couple of days ago for a multi-format series, which will begin with a 4-day Warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24.

Along with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who are presently hosting South Africa in the five-match T20I series, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul too did not board the London flight, with the latter being ruled out of the tour due to a right groin injury.

While the team management had not named any replacement post Rahul being officially ruled out three days ago, it is learnt that they might actually go for a stand-by player.

As per InsideSport, Rahul’s fellow Karnataka opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been decided to be put on stand-by for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston, in Birmingham.

Perhaps the reason why the BCCI did not wish to name Rahul’s replacement from the (now) 16-member squad is because there is only one Test match to be played in the series, and the likelihood of the replaced player making it through to the playing 11 were highly low.

However, keeping in view that as many as three players were injured during the team’s last tour of England, a final decision would be taken on June 19, whether or not Agarwal would board the London flight along with the second batch of Indian players.

“Mayank has been put on standby for England tour. We have asked the team management if they need a replacement for Rahul. We should get an answer by 19th. In that case, Mayank will fly to UK with the second batch. But it’s not finalised yet. Rishabh will be vice-captain,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

India would play the re-scheduled fifth Test against England from July 1 onwards, post which they would also take on the Eion Morgan-led side for a three match ODI and T20I series.