Kohli vs Anderson head to head record in Test: Virat Kohli vs James Anderson player battle stats

Kohli vs Anderson head to head record in Test: The SportsRush brings you the test head-to-head record of the battle between two greats of the game.

England and India will be up against each other in the rescheduled 5th test of the 5-match test series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Both teams have a lot to play for in this game in the context of the series as well as for the World Test Championship.

Yet again, the eyes will be on the battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson. Virat has scored 8043 test runs at 49.95 courtesy of 27 centuries, whereas James Anderson has scalped 651 test wickets. Let’s have a look at the head-to-head record of these two great players.

Kohli vs Anderson head to head record in Test

The battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli with the red ball is going to be an intriguing one to watch out for. Both of them are legends of the game, and whenever they are up against each other, it is a wonderful sight for cricket fans around the globe.

In England, James Anderson has been a nemesis of Virat Kohli. The 2014 series between England and India was one of the worst ones for Virat, and he agreed that he needed to speak to Sachin Tendulkar to come out of that phase. James Anderson played a big part in that series.

Kohli faced 50 balls of James Anderson on the 2014 tour, where he managed to score just 19 runs playing 42 dot balls. Anderson was able to dismiss four times in the process. Kohli had no idea of how to play the outswingers of Anderson, and definitely, Anderson made him his bunny in the series.

However, after that horrific 2014 tour, Kohli made some adjustments to his techniques, and it paid him well too. Overall, Kohli has scored 297 runs in 681 balls of James Anderson, where Anderson has been able to dismiss Kohli 7 times. Kohli has smashed 38 boundaries against Anderson in tests.