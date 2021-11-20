Kolkata cricket stadium T20 records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in T20Is at the Eden Gardens?

Kolkata cricket stadium T20 records: Eden Gardens is set to host the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand in the 2nd game at Ranchi by seven wickets and sealed the series. KL Rahul’s & Rohit Sharma’s knocks and Harshal Patel’s spell helped India to win the game. Team India will now move to Kolkata to complete the clean sweep. If they can win here, Rahul Dravid will start his tenure in a dream fashion.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the 3rd T20I game of the series on 21 November 2021. This is the first T20I game on this ground after a spell of three long years. The Indian team has won two of their four T20I games here, whereas one game was abandoned.

Kolkata cricket stadium T20 records

This is the 9th T20I game on this ground, whereas Kolkata has also hosted 14 ODIs and 75 IPL games. In this current Indian setup, only Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have played an International T20I game here in Kolkata. Out of eight T20Is, five teams have won chasing, two teams have won batting first, and one game was abandoned. Marlon Samuels is the highest T20I run-scorer on this ground with 85 runs, whereas Mustafizur Rahman is the highest wicket-taker with five wickets.

Dew has always been a factor at Kolkata and both teams would want to chase here. The highest IPL score on this ground is 232 runs, whereas the lowest is 49 runs. After the new layout of the pitch, the pacers enjoy bowling on this track.

Gautam Gambhir has scored the most IPL runs on this ground, whereas Sunil Narine has been the highest wicket-taker. In ODI cricket, Rohit Sharma scored a knock of 264 runs on this very ground. Kolkata’s pitch has generally been a brilliant wicket to bat on, and there is an even bounce on the surface. The dew in the 2nd innings will make batting much easier under the lights.