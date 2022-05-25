Kung Fu Pandya: Why Hardik Pandya nickname is Kung Fu Pandya?

Why Hardik Pandya nickname is Kung Fu Pandya?: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also known as Kung Fu Pandya.

The last two months have been great for Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians did not retain Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, but Gujarat Titans not just signed him, but they also made him the captain of the side. There were doubts over his captaincy credentials but he proved everyone wrong.

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the first Qualifier-1 match, and they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Hardik Pandya has also got his place back in the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa. He has struggled with a lot of back issues, but he is finally back.

In IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya has scored 453 runs at an average of 45.30, courtesy of four half-centuries. The best thing is that Hardik has made his return in bowling as well, where he has scalped five wickets. Hardik’s captaincy has been appreciated as well by the Gujarat Titans’ players.

Why Hardik Pandya nickname is Kung Fu Pandya?

Hardik Pandya is also known as Kung-Fu Pandya, based on the famous movie character Kung-Fu Panda. Kung-Fu Panda is a very famous movie franchise, and once Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a customized Kung-Fu Panda jersey once on Instagram.

Hardik posted three pictures on Instagram, and in the last pic, there was an image of Kung-Fu Panda with a golden chain on and a cricket ball in his hand. Due to his all-round performances, Hardik Pandya has been referred to as Kung-Fu Pandya quite a few times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Even Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic once referred to Hardik as Kung-Fu Pandya. Hardik made his comeback after his lower-back surgery in 2019, where he played at the DY Patil T20 Cup, and he smashed 105 runs from just 39 balls. Natasa posted an Instagram story about the same.