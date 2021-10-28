Largest Cricket Stadium in India: List of 5 biggest Cricket stadiums in India

The Sportsrush presents before you the details of the biggest Cricket stadium in India and the top 5 biggest ones in the country

The popularity of Cricket in India is unparalleled and its fans are as passionate about the game as any other European or American mainstream sport. Due to this very reason one can locate a Cricket stadium in almost every major city across different states in the country. In fact, India has the largest number of international level stadiums than any other country in the world. This is one of the reasons why India is one of the leading Cricketing countries in the world right now, although the number of nations playing the sports is quite less compared to other mainstream sports across the world.

A Cricket stadium can vary in terms of crowd capacity, facilities, and ground dimensions. In this article we’ll present a list of the biggest Cricket stadium in India presently.

5 biggest Cricket stadiums in India

1. Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat

Formerly known as the Sardar Patel stadium, the Narendra Modi stadium is located in Motera, near Ahmedabad and is one of the major Cricket stadiums of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

The stadium was built by Shashi Prabhu and Associates in mere nine months time. The stadium is not only the largest in terms of seating capacity of 1,32,000 , but is also the biggest in terms of dimensions as well.

A fine gift to a legend – moment of great joy as world’s biggest cricket stadium gets named after Hon PM Sri @narendramodi. The iconic Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at Ahmedabad is a symbol of India’s pride. #NarendramodiStadium pic.twitter.com/RHqYBvv9dA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2021

ALSO READ: 5 international cricketers who’ve changed their names while playing

In October 2015, the stadium was demolished for reconstruction, though some media referred to it as a renovation. The total cost of reconstruction was estimated to be ₹700 crores. However, the final cost was reported at ₹800 crores. The redevelopment, originally planned to be completed in 2019, finished in February 2020.

2. Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The oldest and the most popular Cricket stadium in the country, The Eden Gardens in Kolkata has witnessed some of the best International matches featuring top international teams and players from within the country and beyond. It was constructed in the year 1864 with many changes taking place over the years.

After the renovation of the stadium for the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup, its seating capacity had increased to 1,00,000. But, after the renovations which took place in 2011, it got reduced to 68,000.

3. Naya Raipur International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

In terms of size, the Naya Raipur International Cricket stadium is the second largest in India. It is regarded as one of the most beautiful stadiums in the country, well equipped with international standard facilities as well for the players. The stadium was inaugrated in 2008, but the first match took place in 2010 between Canada and the Chattisgarh state Cricket team.

This ground is home to the IPL franchise Delhi Capital as well. The stadium bears a seating capacity of 65,000 people.

4. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Inaugrated in the year 2003, this stadium is has since then hosted 5 Tests and 6 One-day internationals. The first international match played at this venue was between India and South Africa. This stadium has also hosted two Indian Premier League finals and is the home ground to the franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This stadium has a seating capacity of 55,000 people.

5. M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram stadium is the oldest Cricket stadium in India built before India’s independence in 1934, where it hosted its first ever Test match. With a capacity of 55,000 spectators this stadium is home to one of the most successful IPL franchise- Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This stadium is fondly remembered by the Indian Cricket fans for the Test match played here between India and Pakistan in 1999, which the latter prevailed by 12 runs in a nail-biting encounter.