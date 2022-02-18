Last wicket partnership in Tests: List of highest 10th wicket partnership in Test cricket

Last wicket partnership in Tests: A 94-run partnership for the 10th wicket has handed a substantial advantage to the hosts.
During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell and fast bowler Matt Henry put together a 94-run partnership for the 10th wicket to up the agony for the visitors.
It was in the 102nd over that Henry walked in to bat at No. 11 at the Hagley Oval. A 101-ball partnership witnessed Blundell and Henry hitting a combined 12 boundaries to power New Zealand to 482 in 117.5 overs.
No slouch with the bat in hand, Henry scored his second Test half-century whilst dominating the last-wicket partnership. Henry, who scored 58* (68) in the third session today, continued his personal best Test after having registered bowling figures of 15-7-23-7 (maiden Test five-wicket haul) on Day 1.
HIGHEST SCORES by NZ number 11 BATTER:
68* Richard Collinge v Pakistan at Auckland 1973
52* Trent Boult v Bangladesh at Chittagong 2013
Matt Henry currently 44* 👀#SparkSport #NZvSA
— Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 18, 2022
Blundell, last Kiwi wicket to fall, missed out on a third Test century returning to the pavilion after scoring 96 (138). Fourth-highest 10th-wicket partnership in New Zealand, Blundell and Henry’s partnership is the second-highest at this venue. Sixth-highest among New Zealand batters, it is the 34th-highest overall.
A 387-run first innings lead has all but batted South Africa out of the match. With the Proteas already losing their top-order for a combined total of two runs in the second innings, only a miraculous performance will save the match for them from hereon.
Last wicket partnership in Tests
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Joe Root & James Anderson
|198
|England
|India
|Nottingham
|2014
|Phil Hughes & Ashton Agar
|163
|Australia
|England
|Nottingham
|2013
|Brian Hastings & Richard Collinge
|151
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Aucland
|1973
|Azhar Mahmood & Mushtaq Ahmed
|151
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Rawalpindi
|1997
|Denesh Ramdin & Tino Best
|143
|West Indies
|England
|Birmingham
|2012
|Wasim Raja & Wasim Bari
|133
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|1977
|Sachin Tendulkar & Zaheer Khan
|133
|India
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|2004
|Tip Foster & Wilfred Rhodes
|130
|England
|Australia
|Sydney
|1903
|Kenn Higgs & John Snow
|128
|England
|West Indies
|The Oval
|1966
|Johnny Taylor & Arthur Mailey
|127
|Australia
|England
|Sydney
|1924
Before Blundell and Henry’s partnership, New Zealand thrived on the back of Henry Nicholls’ eighth Test century scoring 105 (163) with the help of 11 fours.