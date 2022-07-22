Leicester Cricket Ground: Little Master in cricket Sunil Gavaskar gets ground named after him in Leicester

Leicester Cricket Ground: A new cricket ground in Leicester will be named after former Indian cricketer Little Master Sunil Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar is undoubtedly one of the legends of the game, and he now has one more accolade under his belt. A ground in Leicester will now be named after Gavaskar, and he will be the first Indian to have a ground named after him in England.

Gavaskar has scored 10122 test runs at 51.12, courtesy of 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries. He was the first player to break the barrier to cross the mark of 10,000 test runs.

Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his delight in having a stadium named after him in Leicester. He has called it an honour for having a stadium in a city that has a lot of cricket fans.

“I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honour indeed,” Sunil Gavaskar said to Times of India.

This is the third stadium after Sunil Gavaskar in the world after Kentucky in the US and Tanzania’s Zanzibar. Leicester’s new stadium is a new 5-acre field that belongs to Bharat Sports and Cricket Club. Gavaskar will travel to Leicester to unveil his name plaque on the ground.

A giant picture of Sunil Gavaskar is already been made on one of the pavilions on the ground. The initiative has come from Keith Vaz, who is the longest-serving MP of Indian origin and has represented Leicester in the parliament for 32 years.

“We are thrilled and honoured that Gavaskar has agreed to have this pitch and ground named after him. He is a living legend and over the years, has delighted Indians and other lovers of cricket with his record-breaking performances. To us, he is not just the ‘Little Master, he is a great master of the game. There is now a part of Britain that is forever Gavaskar,” Keith Vaz said.