“Let’s exchange notes on Cricket and Tennis”: When Sachin Tendulkar seemed impressed with Roger Federer’s forward defence during 2018 Wimbledon match

Sachin Tendulkar seemed impressed with the recently retired Tennis champion Roger Federer, when he played an on-court forward defence.

20-time Grand Slam winner, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, at the age of 41, decided to hang up his boots from professional Tennis, to send millions of his fans across the globe, to even places where the sport is not even half as popular, teary-eyed, as they celebrated some of their star’s evergreen on-field moments across social media.

Scores of celebrities across different walks of life, including the legendary Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar carefully chose some of the well-crafted words and phrases to describe the man, who will be hailed as one of the greatest of all time, across sporting divisions.

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

Akin most of the sportspersons, Tendulkar too has been a huge Federer fan, and around four years ago, he decided not to hold himself back to even express his awe while noticing Federer – the batter, although on the Tennis court, while playing his Wimbledon match.

Sachin Tendulkar seemed impressed with Roger Federer’s forward defence

During the third-round match of the Wimbledon Championship 2018 between Federer and Adrian Mannarino, the former played a long ball to lose a point, as Mannarino returned back the ball as an instinctive reaction.

Federer, upon seeing the returning ball, cheekily played a stylish-looking forward defence with both his hands on the racquet, perhaps towards one of the ballkids, so much so, that the official Wimbledon Twitter handle posted a video clip of the same while tagging the ICC, to rate the Tennis star’s forward defence.

Tendulkar took note of the tweet, and was quick to respond by hilariously commenting – “As always, great hand-eye co-ordination Roger Federer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th Wimbledon title.”

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Post the match, Federer too replied by wittingly commenting – “Why wait? I’m ready to take notes”.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.