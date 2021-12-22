“Life really isn’t fair”: Jofra Archer tweets after an elbow injury rules him out until next English summer

Jofra Archer tweets about the injury: The English pacer will miss the action at least until next summer due to his injured elbow.

England’s Jofra Archer’s injury voes continue, and he is ruled out till the next English summer. Archer underwent this second operation on his injured elbow. He is out of England’s series against West Indies in March, whereas his participation in the IPL 2022 is also in doubt. Archer played his first competitive game in July for Sussex in the T20 Blast against Kent.

Jofra was an important asset in England’s plan for the Ashes in Australia, but his injury ruined the plans. Archer has been excellent for England in all three formats of the game. He played a crucial part in England’s 2019 World Cup success, whereas he had a stellar Ashes 2019 too. Archer has scalped 42 test wickets in 13 games, whereas he has scalped 30 ODI wickets in 17 games. IPL side Rajasthan Royals also released Jofra Archer ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Archer was MVP of IPL 2020, where he scalped 20 wickets in the UAE.

Jofra Archer tweets about his injury setback

Jofra Archer gave an interview to Channel 7 earlier this month, where he was hopeful for his return.

“The (scan) results came back yesterday and it was quite promising, actually – everything is moving forward nicely,” Archer said.

“It’s just a matter of waiting a little bit more and being a little bit more patient because I’m almost at the end of the road.”

Life really isn’t fair — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 21, 2021

However, the official statement of ECB confirmed that the Pacer’s return will be halted till next summer.

“Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London,” the statement said.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow.

“A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England’s remaining winter series.”