Light meter in cricket: Twitter reactions on bad light and Rachin Ravindra preventing an Indian victory in Kanpur Test

Rachin Ravindra: The debutant all-rounder from New Zealand fought hard to save a Test match with a disciplined innings.

During the fifth day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, bad light played spoilsport for the fifth consecutive day in the match. As riveting as the match turned out to be on Day 5, it was a pity that there wasn’t a winner in the end.

Chasing a 284-run target, New Zealand scored 165/9 in 98 overs making enough efforts required to prevent a defeat. With their overnight pair of Tom Latham (52) and Will Somerville (36) surviving the morning session unscathed, the visitors did appear to be in line of drawing the match without much discomfort.

The possibility of a draw remained intact despite New Zealand losing three wickets including that of Ross Taylor (2) in the afternoon session. However, once India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed captain Kane Williamson (24), it all went downhill for New Zealand as their lower-order crumbled under pressure the Green Park.

What followed was New Zealand losing a total of five wickets post tea. Had it not been for debutant all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s determined 18* (91), saving the match wouldn’t have been possible for New Zealand. The exceptional manner in which the southpaw countered the Indian spinners deserves applause.

With bowling figures of 28-10-40-4, Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings. While Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with three wickets, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav picked a wicket apiece as Indian bowlers tried hard to force a victory.

Readers must note that a light meter is a device which shows readings with respect to natural light on the ground permitting if there’s enough light to safely conduct play. On-field umpires note the reading on Day 1 of a Test match and use it as a parameter for continuing/stopping play in the remaining days of the match.

Twitter reactions on bad light and Rachin Ravindra preventing an Indian victory:

A perfect Test match!

What a fabulous performance from both teams to give us this thriller.

Looking at the brighter side, #TeamIndia will be really happy to see the way @ShreyasIyer15 and @ashwinravi99 have performed👏 #INDvNZ #DKommBox pic.twitter.com/z6K6ljO9zb — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 29, 2021

Well done New Zealand. Not too many teams manage to hang on on a fifth day pitch in India. 52 balls blunted by the last wicket pair with the No.11 keeping the last over out. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 29, 2021

rachin ravindra on debut, named after rahul dravid by his cricket loving father, denies rahul dravid victory in his debut as india coach! #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 29, 2021

Test cricket is ❤️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 29, 2021

Fascinating game of ebbs and flows, NZ reiterated why they are such a hard aide to beat. India will be disappointed at falling just short, but they can be proud of how they plugged away on a slow track. #NzvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 29, 2021

First time in 7 years a Test match is drawn with the bowling team only a wicket away from win. Last such match was England vs Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 2014. #IndvsNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 29, 2021

Match-saving 10th wicket partnerships in 4th innings for NZ:

10* (64 balls) SB Doull & SB O’Connor v Aus Hobart 1997

10* (52 balls) R Ravindra & AY Patel v Ind Kanpur 2021 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) November 29, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.