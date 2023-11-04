List Of Most Fours In An ODI World Cup Innings By A Team

HomeSearch

Dixit Bhargav
|Published November 04, 2023

Kane Williamson congratulates Rachin Ravindra. Photo Courtesy: BLACKCAPS Twitter

New Zealand have broken Sri Lanka’s 27-year old record of hitting most fours in an ODI World Cup innings by a team. Having hit a total of 46 fours in their ongoing league match against Pakistan in Bengaluru, the Kiwis have surpassed the Sri Lankan milestone by three fours.

If the filter of a world event is removed, New Zealand have found a spot at the fifth position behind Sri Lanka, India (twice) and Australia in the list of teams with most fours in an ODI innings.

The development means that the Black Caps have bettered their own eight-year old previous record. Co-incidentally, they had scored 40 fours against Pakistan in Napier during a bilateral series before the 2015 World Cup.

Captain Kane Williamson, who missed out on a 14th ODI century today, had registered a sixth hundred in the format back in the day. Other than Williamson, senior pacer duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult are the only two other players to have played both the matches.

S. No.FoursTeamOppositionGroundYear
146New ZealandPakistanBengaluru2023
243Sri LankaKenyaKandy1996
342AustraliaNetherlandsDelhi2023
441EnglandBangladeshDharamsala2023
540AustraliaSouth AfricaBasseterre2007

 

While New Zealand hit 12 fours in the first powerplay, they had managed to hit 10 more by the halfway mark of their innings. All in all, an all-encompassing team effort allowed them to hit 28 and six fours in the second and third powerplays respectively.

New Zealand, who also hit eight sixes during the course of their 50-over innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, were able to put on display the second-highest team innings total against Pakistan, second-highest innings total against Pakistan in a World Cup and their second-highest ODI innings total.

