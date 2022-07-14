Lords ground size: Lords boundary length Nursery End and Pavilion End

Lords ground size: The SportsRush brings you the size of the boundaries of the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

England and India are up against each other in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium. India won the toss and opted to field again, where the Indian bowlers proved their class yet again.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tremendous spell, and he took the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in quick succession. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were again brilliant with their line and lengths. At the 30-over mark, England were struggling yet again in the match.

The Lord’s cricket ground is one of the most iconic grounds in the world. This pitch has always been a neutral surface, where the bowlers have got their rewards for good bowling, whereas the batters can also trust the bounce on the track, and the fast outfield makes their job easier.

There are some really big boundaries at the Lord’s which also bring the spinners into the match, and the bowlers can also vary their lengths accordingly. The mid-wicket boundaries of this stadium are quite large, and the bowlers can take advantage of them. This stadium is famous for producing sporting wickets.

Talking about the lengths from the nursery end, the straight boundary is 84 metres long, whereas the mid-wicket and cover boundaries are 91 metres and 88 metres respectively. So, all three of the boundaries are quite big as compared to the other venues, and it is tough for the batters to clear the boundaries.

The square leg and point boundaries are around 68 metres each, and this is the smallest part of the ground. Behind the wicket, the fine leg and third man boundaries are 72 metres each. So, even these boundaries are quite big as compared to any stadiums in the world.