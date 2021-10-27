“Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha??”: Harbhajan Singh slams Mohammad Amir in Twitter war | Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir

Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir: A Twitter war fired up between the two players, and it took an ugly turn very soon.

After Pakistan’s win over India in the T20 World Cup, things have gone quite ugly on social media. There has been a lot of controversies going on everywhere. First targeting Shami, then Waqar Younis’s comment, and much more.

There have been tense situations between both countries since the partition in 1947. After the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, India and Pakistan just face each other in the ICC tournaments, whereas Pakistani players are not allowed to play the IPL.

Along with cricket, political tension is also a big factor and Pakistan’s former cricketers have certainly made some controversial comments in the past. The recent terror attacks in Kashmir have ignited the matter again.

In a recent state of events, India’s Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir engaged in an ugly fight on Twitter.

Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir

It all started when Mohammad Amir tweeted to mock Harbhajan Singh. He asked Bhajji regarding breaking TVs after the World Cup loss. Bhajji replied by posting an old video, where Bhajji smashed Amir for a six.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

After Bhajji’s reply, Amir posted an old video where Shahid Afridi smashed Bhajji for four sixes in a test game.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

However, things got ugly after Harbhajan’s next reply. He asked Mohammad Amir about the match-fixing scandal. Bhajji said, “Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ?”

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir again posted a lame reply for Harbhajan, and Bhajji again reminded Amir about what he did at the Lord’s. “I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game,” Bhajji said.

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021



In the end, Bhajji said, “Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja.”

Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

India vs Pakistan

The game already broke the heart of so many fans, whereas these controversies are making the situation worse. Pakistan’s former cricketers have been making a lot of comments in the media, but the current players have maintained their dignity.