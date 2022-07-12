Lowest ODI score defended: Lowest innings total defended in ODI history

Lowest ODI score defended: The SportsRush brings you the list of the teams who have defended the lowest score in ODI history.

The first ODI match between England and India at the Kennington Oval in London has been dominated by the pacers of the Indian team. India won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the pacers of the Indian team just proved the decision of the Indian captain instantly right.

England got bowled out for just 110 runs in the first innings, and all the wickets were taken by the pacers of the Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah took 6 wickets for the visitors and broke the back of the home side. In just the 2nd over, Bumrah took the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in the matter of three balls.

Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse were also sent to the dressing room by Bumrah. Mohammed Shami took three wickets, whereas one solitary wicket was taken by Prasidh Krishna. If England wants to win this match, they will have to break a record.

Fifer for Jasprit Bumrah. What a bowler! 🔥 #ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 12, 2022

Lowest ODI score defended

India have the record of defending the lowest score in the history of ODI cricket. In 1985, India managed to score just 125 runs against Pakistan, but Pakistan were bowled out for just 87 runs. Kapil Dev scalped three wickets for the Indian side in the match.

West Indies successfully defended the score of 127 runs against England in 1981 in St Vincent. Chasing the target of 128 runs, England could just make 125 runs, and they lost the match by a couple of runs. Colin Craft took 6 wickets for the host.

South Africa defended the 3rd lowest score in ODI cricket against England in 1996 at Buffalo Park. The Proteas scored 129 runs in the first innings, and the English side were bowled out for 115 runs. South Africa won the match by 14 runs.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are at the 4th and 5th positions, respectively, in the list. Interestingly both of them achieved the feat against each other only.