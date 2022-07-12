Cricket

Lowest ODI score defended: Lowest innings total defended in ODI history

Lowest ODI score defended: Lowest innings total defended in ODI history
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"It's called unemployment Michael Masi, you're now jobless!"- F1 Twitter erupts as former Race Director leaves FIA to spend time with family
Next Article
Most ducks in ODI innings: Most ducks in an innings in ODI history