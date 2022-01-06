Man of the Match today IND vs SA: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test?

Man of the Match today: The South African captain was awarded with the match award for the fourth time in his Test career.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to level the series 1-1 with a match to go.

Chasing a 240-run target, South Africa scored 243/3 in 67.4 overs to seal a dominating chase. Captain Dean Elgar’s match-winning 19th Test half-century was an eye-witness to each and every ball of their second innings at the Wanderers.

Elgar, who didn’t appear to care about looking awkward in the middle in front of an in-form Indian bowling attack or copping blows on the body, might have missed a century but him scoring 96* (188) in a winning cause will be remembered for the years to come.

Elgar, who has been part of South Africa’s multiple losses across conditions in the recent years, being the anchor of this victory has come as as apt result more so because of the developments regarding South African cricket.

Elgar was well-assisted by other batters namely Rassie van der Dussen (40), Aiden Markram (31), Keegan Petersen (28) and Temba Bavuma (23*), all of whom made it a point to contribute in this victory.

Man of the Match today IND vs SA

Elgar, who had won his last ‘Man of the Match’ award in 2021’s New Year’s Test at the same venue, has won one today. In what is his fourth match award in 71st Test, it is also his first as a Test captain.

Dean Elgar is one tough bastard. It’s fitting he’s anchoring this run-chase. Since the start of 2018 only one batsman has batted against tougher bowling/conditions according to our xAve model & only two (Pujara & Rahane) have taken more blows on the helmet, body & gloves. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/TVuGyD8TM7 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 6, 2022

“I am yet to see the bruises but it’s a big motivation to go and play for your country. Whatever I’m going through, it’s important to see the bigger picture and the bigger picture is to win games for your country,” Elgar told SuperSport during the post-match presentation ceremony.