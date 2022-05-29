Man of the Match today IPL final GT vs RR: Who won Man of the Match today IPL 2022 final Gujarat vs Rajasthan?

Man of the Match today IPL final: The captain of Gujarat Titans won his second Indian Premier League 2022 match award tonight.

During the final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Playing their first-ever season, GT have become the second team to register a title victory in the inaugural season itself.

Chasing a 131-run target, an assuring 63-run third-wicket partnership between opening batter Shubman Gill (45*) and captain Hardik Pandya (34*) prevented Titans from losing two early wickets in Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8).

In-form batter David Miller scored 32* (19) to provide an edge to his team before Gill hit a six off Obed McCoy to seal a chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

Man of the Match today IPL final GT vs RR

In spite of losing the toss, Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya got what he wanted. Leading from the front, Pandya emerged as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-17-3 consisting of dismissals of Sanju Samson (14), Jos Buttler (39) and Shimron Hetmyer (11).

Bowling his full quota of four overs, Pandya dismissed the three most dangerous batters of the opposition before hitting three fours and a six in a crucial game-changing partnership. Highest run-scorer for GT and fourth-highest this season, Pandya has won his seventh Player of the Match award in the biggest T20 tournament across the world.

A remarkable season for Hardik Pandya. He has led Gujarat Titans to a first-season title with calculated calm and a maturity that would have seemed unthinkable a few years ago. He has now given India a leadership option for the future — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) May 29, 2022

Unlike other matches of the season, Pandya has won INR 5,00,000 as prize money for winning the match award in IPL final.