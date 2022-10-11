Man of the Series IND vs SA ODIs: Who won India vs South Africa Man of the Series award in today’s 3rd ODI?

Man of the Series IND vs SA: The Indian fast bowler won a series award for the first time in his international career today.

India beat South Africa in the third ODI to clinch a three-match series 2-1. A 100-run chase was sealed by the hosts with 7 wickets and 30.5 overs remaining in their innings. A primary reason why this victory will boost the morale of several rookie players is them coming back from behind to register a series win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

India, who had lost the Test and ODI series in South Africa at the start of the year, have defeated them in both the white-ball formats at home towards the end of 2022.

While a five-match T20I series between the two teams around the mid of the year had ended in a draw, all eyes will be on India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match as the same will bring an end to them playing a large number of matches across formats against each other in this calendar year.

Man of the Series IND vs SA

While India spinner Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his bowling figures of 4.1-1-18-4 in the third ODI in Delhi, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pinned down batter Shreyas Iyer (191 runs at an average and strike rate of 191 and 111.69 respectively) to win the Player of the Series award.

Second-highest wicket-taker in the series behind Yadav (6), Siraj won a maiden series award in international cricket for picking five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80, an economy rate of 4.52 and a strike rate of 27.6.

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings,” Siraj told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.