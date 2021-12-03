“Mayank da Jalwa”: Punjab Kings rejoice as Mayank Agarwal scores 4th Test century in Mumbai Test

Mayank Agarwal scores 4th Test century: The Indian opening batter has returned to form on the back of an eye-catching century.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai, India opening batter Mayank Agarwal has returned to form with his fourth Test century.

Opening the batting with Shubman Gill (44), Agarwal was the less dominant partner in an 80-run opening stand. While Gill had scored confident boundaries against the new ball, Agarwal didn’t seem to find an apt rhythm especially early on in his innings despite scoring at a brisk pace.

However, it was after his team lost three wickets for no run that Agarwal took the mantle upon himself to put on display an aggressive rescue act at the Wankhede Stadium. With no dearth of boundaries on offer today, Agarwal stood his ground in the middle to do well both for himself and his team.

The highlight of Agarwal’s ton after a lean patch remains in the manner in which he dominated the opposition’s spinner. Stepping out to hit boundaries regularly at will, Agarwal remained brave in his approach throughout the innings. Agarwal, who maintained his shape whilst hitting those aerial shots, found gaps on the field with exceptional consistency.

It was in the 37th over that Agarwal had late cut New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for a boundary to complete his half-century. The 30-year old player reached to the triple-figure mark by hitting a boundary off Daryl Mitchell in the 59th over. In addition to his 13 boundaries until now, Agarwal also hit three eye-catching sixes on Day 1.

Watching Mayank Agarwal celebrate his century is awesome. Such a great innings. Class against spin. So good man! #INDvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 3, 2021

Take a bow Mayank. Top, top knock. Almost out of nowhere. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 3, 2021

The jump, the roar, that punching the air – Can totally understand how much and why this hundred means a ton to @mayankcricket .. Brilliant knock this .. #IndvNZ — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 3, 2021

It’s a week for the Aggarwals to rise and shine😄! #Mayank #IndvsNZtest — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 3, 2021

