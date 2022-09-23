Moeen Ali wife: Moeen Ali parents and children name

Moeen Ali wife: The SportsRush brings you the family details of the English all-rounder Moeen Ali who is captaining England.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali is currently leading the English T20I team in Pakistan in the absence of Jos Buttler. England won the first match, but they easily lost the 2nd T20I where Pakistan defeated them by 10 wickets.

Despite the loss, Moeen Ali played a blinder in the 2nd T20I in Karachi. He scored 55 runs in just 23 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 4 boundaries. The reputation of Ali has certainly grown in England in the last few years.

Moeen Ali wife

Firoza Hossain is the wife of Moeen Ali, she is from Sylhet, Bangladesh, and it is said that both of them met each other when Ali was on the Bangladesh tour with England. Both of them have one son and daughter named Abu Bakr and Haadiya, respectively.

Munir Ali is the father of Moeen, whereas the name of his mother is unknown. Moeen’s father used to work as a taxi driver earlier, and he was also a Psychiatric Nurse. He has two brothers in Omar Ali and Kadeer Ali, and both of them play County Cricket in England.

Moeen Ali is a Pakistan-origin player who represents England. Ali’s grandfather migrated from Kashmir to England, and his grandmother was English only. He is currently leading the English side on the Pakistan tour, and he said that it is meaningful for him to lead England in Pakistan.

Moeen Ali with his son 😻 pic.twitter.com/L7njrnP12A — Mr. Wrong 🦆 (@wrong_huihui) May 4, 2022

Ali has played in Pakistan earlier as well, as he has represented Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League earlier. Ali said that he was quite enthusiastic to lead England in Pakistan.

“It was meant to be,” Moeen Ali said ahead of the first T20I.

“Although I have played there previously, it is incredible and meaningful to do it while representing England. I hope we can play some terrific cricket and please the crowd because I am enthusiastic about it.”