Mohammad Hafeez retirement: Pakistan’s all-rounder announces retirement from International Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez retirement: Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder has decided to retire from international cricket after an 18-year long career.

Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to call time on his international career. The 41-years old all-rounder addressed a conference to announce his decision. Hafeez made his international debut way back in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, whereas the T20 WC semi-final against Australia became his last game.

Mohammad Hafeez earlier announced that the 2020 T20 World Cup will be his last, but it got shifted to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hafeez played 119 T20Is for Pakistan, whereas he also played 218 ODIs and 55 tests. Hafeez retired from test cricket in 2018, whereas he played his last ODI in the 2019 World Cup. He was dropped from T20Is in 2018 but made a fine return in 2020. Mohammad Hafeez finished as Pakistan’s top scorer in T20Is in the 2020 calendar year.

In T20Is, Hafeez has scored 2514 runs, whereas he has scalped 61 wickets with the ball. In ODIs, Hafeez has scored 6614 runs and has scalped 139 wickets. Hafeez has also scored 3652 runs in tests and has scalped 53 wickets with the ball. Hafeez has been a brilliant servant of Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

Mohammad Hafeez is 4th amongst the list of the most Man of the Match titles for Pakistan. Only, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, and Inzamam ul Haq have won more than him.

Just in: Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to retire from international cricket pic.twitter.com/maPbFvkq8i — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 3, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez retirement: Hafeez to continue playing franchise cricket

Despite 41-years of age, Mohammad Hafeez will continue playing franchise cricket. Apart from being a reliable batsman, he has been brilliant with his off-spin too. The all-rounder will be in huge demand after his retirement from the international circuit. He has played T20 leagues all around the globe and has a plethora of experience. Hafeez last played a stint in the Lanka Premier League 2021 for the Galle Gladiators.

In overall T20s, Hafeez has scored 7488 runs, whereas he has scalped 196 wickets with his off-spin.