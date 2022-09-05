Mohammad Rizwan injury update: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI Scans after injury in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Mohammad Rizwan injury update: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper got injured during the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan,

Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets to start their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stages with a bang. However, an injury to their star wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has raised some concerns in the Pakistan camp.

Rizwan played an important role in Pakistan’s win over India in Dubai. Chasing the target of 182 runs, Pakistan lost the wicket of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early, but Rizwan stood tall on one end. He scored 71 runs in 51 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries.

Mohammad Rizwan injury update

Mohammad Rizwan is under an injury scare, and this is not good news for Pakistan. Rizwan was in discomfort during the 15th over of the Indian innings when he tried to stop the bounce of Mohammad Hasnain. He landed awkwardly and Pakistan’s physio was on the field in aid of Rizwan, who was clearly in pain.

However, Rizwan came on to open the innings despite being injured and played a crucial part in Pakistan’s win over India by scoring a half-century. He will now undergo an MRI scan on his right leg, which is said to have a side strain. Pakistan would hope that the injury is not serious, and Rizwan can continue playing in the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan absolutely brilliant – limping, struggling with injury, yet still ran quick twos virtually on one leg #INDvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 4, 2022

Pakistan has already been hit by a lot of injury concerns. Their leading pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup due to a knee injury, whereas Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr are also facing injury issues. Considering the status of Rizwan, it will be really difficult to replace him.

Rizwan has emerged as the premier batter of Pakistan since the last couple of years and his partnership with Babar Azam has been incredible for the team. He has scored 1854 T20I runs at an incredible average of 52.97 with the help of 1 century and 15 half-centuries.