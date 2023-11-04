Mohammed Shami Has Best Average And Strike Rate Amongst All Leading Wicket-Takers In ODI World Cup History

Having featured across a mere 14 matches across three editions of ICC Cricket World Cup does seem harsh for a frontline fast bowler considering that the entire cricketing fraternity cannot help but sing praises of his immaculate display of craft with the ball in hand. India’s right-arm pacer, Mohammed Shami, has been roaring as ferociously as he possibly can in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. He had exhibited his prowess in 2019, and had impressed during the 2015 edition of the tournament as well.

With the team’s need to go in with an ideal combination in the Playing XI, Shami has unfortunately found himself on the wrong side of the requirement of maintaining that balance in two out of the three World Cups. However, he has made sure to grab a firm grip and make judicious use of the few opportunities which have come his way. So much so that he could dare to look in the eyes of the think-tank, which obviously was forced to think more than twice to have him benched yet again.

Coming to his numbers in ODI World Cup career, the 33-year-old already has scalped 45 wickets at a mind-boggling average and strike rate of 12.91 and 15.7 respectively. Among bowlers with a minimum of 25 wickets in the tournament’s history, Shami’s above mentioned numbers are the best of the entire lot. Without any intention of comparison, the leading wicket-taker in the legendary Glenn McGrath (71 wickets across 39 innings) had bowled at an average and strike rate of 18.19 and 27.5 respectively.

As for Shami, he surpassed former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan (44 wickets across 23 innings) to become the leading Indian wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, after picking a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami Has Picked 7 Four-Wicket Hauls Across 14 World Cup Innings

If the above mentioned numbers weren’t enough, the Bengal pacer has also managed to pick four-wicket hauls (including five-fers) an astounding seven times across 14 ODI World Cup innings. While the three off them (across as many matche-s) have been registered in the ongoing edition itself, another three (versus Afghanistan, West Indies, and England) had arrived during the 2019 edition, with the lone four-fer in 2015 coming versus Pakistan in Adelaide.

As far as the highest wicket-takers in ODI World Cups are concerned, Shami presently sits at the eighth spot in the list. With allrounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of the tournament due to injury, he is almost certain to play at least another three matches to improve upon his tally and possibly surpass a few other legends above him.

Amongst active players, only the likes of Trent Boult (6th spot with 49 wickets) and Mitchell Starc (4th spot with 56 wickets) are ahead of Shami in the leading wicket-takers list.