Mohammed Siraj net worth in INR: Mohammed Siraj brand endorsements full list

Mohammed Siraj net worth in INR: The SportsRush brings you the endorsement details of Indian pacer Siraj.

The rise of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in cricket has been immense. Siraj made his international debut in 2017 in a T20I match, but is safe to say that his fortunes changed from the 2020-21 Australia test series.

When all pacers were getting injured, Siraj led the pace attack of the side, and India won that historic series. He is now a regular feature in white-ball teams as well, and he is expected to depart to Australia as well for the T20 World Cup.

Siraj won the Man of the Series award in the recent ODI series against South Africa. He scalped 5 wickets in 3 matches and was brilliant with new ball in his hand. It is safe to say that Siraj is amongst the best pacers of the Indian team at the moment.

Mohammed Siraj net worth in INR:

According to CA Knowledge, the net worth of Mohammed Siraj is around 47 crores INR. Siraj is in the Grade-B of the BCCI central contracts which guarantees his INR 3 crores per year, plus he also gets his match fees on the kind of International match he is playing for India.

Siraj made his IPL debut in 2017 and joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, he is a part of the RCB side since then. He was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 7 crores. Siraj has been one of the leading pacers of the side, and his performances has been great as well.

Siraj was a brilliant house in Hyderabad, whereas he has some luxury cars as well.

He owns a Mercedes SUV and a BMW. Anand Mahindra gifted him a Mahindra Thar as well.

Siraj has also done some endorsements for companies like SG Cricket, Be O Man, CoinSwitch Kuber, My11Cricle, Thums Up, etc.