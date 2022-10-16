Morne Morkel Namibia cricket coach: Is Albie Morkel Namibia head coach?

Morne Morkel Namibia cricket coach: Nambia registered an excellent victory over Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The rise of Namibia’s cricket team has been a pleasure to watch for all cricket fans around the globe. To play in two consecutive T20 World Cups is a big thing for a nation like Namibia, and they have impressed everyone with their performances as well.

Namibia started the T20 World Cup with a bang, they defeated the Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, by a huge margin of 55 runs. Namibia gave Sri Lanka a target of 164 runs, and the Sri Lankan team managed to score just 108 runs. The bowlers of the Namibian side were on fire.

With this win, Nambia have increased their chances of qualifying for the Super-12 stage of the tournament. If they can win one of their remaining two games, they will be in a strong spot for qualification.

Morne Morkel Namibia cricket coach

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel joined the Namibia cricket team’s coaching unit right after his retirement from competitive cricket. Morkel is the assistant coach of the side, and he has certainly played a big part in the rise of Namibia’s cricket culture.

In a recent interview, Morkel said that his career was cut short due to Covid, but he then got an opportunity to coach Namibia which he could not deny. Morkel, along with head coach Pierre de Bruyn has done wonders for Namibian cricket.

“My [playing] career got cut shot by COVID. I had to look for [other] opportunities early. The Namibia opportunity came along at the very same time which was an easy decision to make at that stage as I would still be involved with cricket even though it was a different role and in different capacity but it’s something that I wanted to do late in my career,” Albie Morkel said in an interview to cricket.com.

Morkel was one of the most efficient all-rounders in white-ball cricket, and he has played in franchises all around the globe. He has scored 4248 T20 runs with the help of 12 half-centuries, whereas he also has 248 wickets under his belt. Morkel was a popular figure in the IPL during his Chennai Super Kings days.